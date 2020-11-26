Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

