La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LZB. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 139.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

