Kolleen T. Kennedy Sells 4,288 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VAR opened at $174.11 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.