Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

