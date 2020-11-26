KeyCorp Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.09.

TPR opened at $29.69 on Monday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

