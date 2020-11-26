KeyCorp Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $17.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Mattel from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.