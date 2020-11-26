KeyCorp Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $50,807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 321,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

