KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of i3 Verticals in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of IIIV opened at $27.50 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

