Kevin P. Lavender Sells 8,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.