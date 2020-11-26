Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.22 ($16.73).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.13. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market cap of $969.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.