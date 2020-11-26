Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 8,500 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,130,950.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $439.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

