Kari G. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,128,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BKE opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

