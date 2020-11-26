JustLiquidity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $763,711.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $763,711.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for about $42.46 or 0.00245051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,460 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

