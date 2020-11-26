Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 74,333 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.