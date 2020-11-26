Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 20,034 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE NNN opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
