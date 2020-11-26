JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

