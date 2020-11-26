JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

