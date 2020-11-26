JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 402

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.98) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.60. Royal Mail plc has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

