Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 141 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

