Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

