Joseph Anthony Ferraro Sells 66,554 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCHC stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.13. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the third quarter worth $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the third quarter worth $57,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in HC2 by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

