Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

