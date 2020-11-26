John T. Kurtzweil Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. DA Davidson upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.