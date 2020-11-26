John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $22,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANET opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $280.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.45.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

