John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $22,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ANET opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $280.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.45.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
See Also: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.