Jerry W. Burris Sells 4,225 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

