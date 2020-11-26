Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 24,498 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

