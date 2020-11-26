Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 4,145 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STX stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

