Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 1,612 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $18,973.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,724.64.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

