Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 5,673 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NLS stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

