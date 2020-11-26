Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.63. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

