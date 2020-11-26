Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.76.
OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.
