Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.76.

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.961 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

