Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

