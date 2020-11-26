Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

