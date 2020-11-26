Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.