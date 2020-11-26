Jeanne L. Mockard Acquires 761 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Jeanne L. Mockard bought 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.70 per share, with a total value of $24,884.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,581 shares in the company, valued at $215,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Employers stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.