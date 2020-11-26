Jason Wudi Sells 50,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JAMF stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

