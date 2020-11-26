Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Major Shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf Sells 10,613,978 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $339,647,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $4,307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

