James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Plans GBX 5.70 Dividend

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 859.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.22. James Latham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a market cap of $176.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

In other James Latham plc (LTHM.L) news, insider Andrew George Wright bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £1,351.28 ($1,765.46).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

