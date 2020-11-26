James Brunk Sells 2,048 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

