Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.61, with a volume of 33153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.