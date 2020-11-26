Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.61, with a volume of 33153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $695,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

