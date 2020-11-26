Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.