Jack A. Pacheco Sells 3,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SGH stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a PE ratio of -441.86 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 5,560.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.