Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $24,053,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

