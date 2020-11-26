J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,540,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.