J Thomas Wiley, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00.
NYSE CADE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,540,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.