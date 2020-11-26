J Kevin Vann Sells 180,000 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Stock

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WPX stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPX. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

