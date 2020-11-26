iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

IWF opened at $228.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

