Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (IVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on December 29th

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON IVI opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Thursday. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of $129.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.64.
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) Company Profile
