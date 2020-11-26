Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (IVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on December 29th

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IVI opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Thursday. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of $129.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.64.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

