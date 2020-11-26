Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,843 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50.

IBKR stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

