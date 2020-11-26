Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 50,000 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,624,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTLA stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

